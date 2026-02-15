Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brooklyn Beckham's Love Note to Nicola Peltz Amid Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham I'll Forever Protect You Babe!!!

By TMZ Staff
Brooklyn Beckham didn't just send roses this Valentine’s Day ... he's sending a statement.

Brooklyn took to Instagram Sunday with a gushing tribute to wife Nicola Peltz, promising to "always protect" her in a post that felt equal parts romantic and resolute. Alongside loved up snaps, Brooklyn made it clear Nicola isn't just his Valentine ... she's his priority.

The public show of devotion comes amid ongoing tension within the Beckham family. While Brooklyn didn't reference the family feud directly, the vow to "protect" Nicola has plenty online speculating it's more than just flowery holiday language.

As you know, there's been a strain between Brooklyn and Nicola's famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn alleged tensions boiled over at his wedding, claiming Victoria interrupted a planned moment when Marc Anthony was serenading the newlyweds.

According to Brooklyn, his mom instead danced with him in a way he described as inappropriate and humiliating.

Still, Brooklyn's message was unmistakable. He called Nicola his world and doubled down on his commitment, reinforcing the united front they’ve shown since tying the knot in 2022.