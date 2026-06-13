Harper Beckham Reportedly Visits Brother Brooklyn's Home, Doesn't See Him

Harper Beckham's seemingly trying to play peacemaker in the Beckham family feud ... but her latest mission ended before it even started.

The 14-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted pulling up to big brother Brooklyn's Beverly Hills home Friday afternoon -- just hours after attending her dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with the rest of the family, according to a report by Page Six.

Brooklyn notably was a no-show at the event amid the ongoing family rift.

Photos show Harper hopping out of an SUV and heading toward the front door ... but the visit was reportedly over almost as soon as it began. Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, apparently weren't home, so Harper never got the chance to see her estranged brother.

The near-reunion comes after a string of family snubs. TMZ previously reported Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David's birthday festivities last year ... and he stayed ghost mode on his own birthday this year -- one of several signs the family rift remains far from resolved.