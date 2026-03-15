Brooklyn Beckham Praises Mother-in-Law, Skips Victoria Beckham on U.K. Mother's Day

Brooklyn Beckham kept the distance going with his famous family on U.K. Mother’s Day ... skipping any tribute to mom Victoria Beckham while praising his mother-in-law instead.

Brooklyn took to Instagram Sunday to post a belated birthday message for his mother-in-law, Claudia Peltz, praising her in a sweet tribute.

"Happy birthday to the best mother in law," Brooklyn wrote alongside a photo of wife Nicola Peltz and her mom, Claudia. "Love u so much and hope u had the most amazing day."

Noticeably absent during the holiday? Any mention of Victoria.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham clan showed Victoria plenty of love. David Beckham and the couple's other kids -- Romeo, Cruz and Harper -- all honored her publicly on social media for Mother’s Day.

Brooklyn's silence comes as tension between him and his famous family continues to swirl.

The drama has been brewing since Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in April 2022, amid persistent rumors Nicola clashed with Victoria. Things escalated earlier this year when Brooklyn publicly blasted his parents in a January social media post ... accusing them of caring more about their public image than his marriage.