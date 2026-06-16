Victoria Beckham Is Sad Harper's Reconciliation Attempt With Brooklyn Didn't Pan Out

Victoria Beckham is heartbroken over the family's ongoing fallout with Brooklyn Beckham ... and especially devastated for daughter Harper, who struck out in her attempt to hang out with her big brother.

The former Spice Girl apparently knew Harper was heading to Brooklyn's Beverly Hills home Friday in the hopes of seeing her older brother ... but as we know, the reunion never happened because Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz were not home.

Page Six reports Victoria was "gutted" for Harper, with the ongoing family feud continuing to "take a toll" on the entire Beckham clan.

The outlet also reported there was nothing unusual about Harper making the trip on her own, pointing out the Beckham children have long traveled independently with security and staff around them.

Photos captured Harper arriving at Brooklyn's home following David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony ... but she never got the chance to see her estranged brother.

NGL, it's a tough look for Brooklyn ... missing a chance to see your lil sis while simultaneously releasing a World Cup ad centered around the very family drama keeping you apart.