Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscars Party

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were stuck together like glue on Oscars night -- looking very loved-up despite months of drama with his famous family.

The pair rolled into Elton John’s annual Academy Awards viewing party in L.A. Sunday in matching sleek black looks -- and honestly looked like they only had eyes for each other.

Inside the bash -- which raises money for Elton’s AIDS Foundation -- Nicola got cozy with her man, hopping into Brooklyn’s lap as they soaked up the night.

The couple was all smiles ... and Brooklyn’s famous parents seemed like the last thing on his mind. In fact, he made that pretty clear -- giving his mother-in-law Claudia Peltz a shout-out Sunday on her birthday.