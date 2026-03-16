Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Enjoy Date Night at Elton John's Oscars Party
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Date Night at Elton John's Oscars Bash!!!
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were stuck together like glue on Oscars night -- looking very loved-up despite months of drama with his famous family.
The pair rolled into Elton John’s annual Academy Awards viewing party in L.A. Sunday in matching sleek black looks -- and honestly looked like they only had eyes for each other.
Inside the bash -- which raises money for Elton’s AIDS Foundation -- Nicola got cozy with her man, hopping into Brooklyn’s lap as they soaked up the night.
The couple was all smiles ... and Brooklyn’s famous parents seemed like the last thing on his mind. In fact, he made that pretty clear -- giving his mother-in-law Claudia Peltz a shout-out Sunday on her birthday.
As you know, tensions have been simmering between Brooklyn and the Beckhams since he married Nicola in 2022 ... and things boiled over earlier this year when Brooklyn blasted his parents online, accusing them of caring more about their public image than his marriage.