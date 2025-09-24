Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence on Family Drama

Brooklyn Beckham is speaking out about his ongoing family feud ... making it clear he's not losing sleep over the drama swirling around his famous last name.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, the son of David and Victoria addressed constant speculation about his personal life and made it clear he's got all the support he needs at home from his wife.

"There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife," Brooklyn said, referring to Nicola Peltz. "Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy."

As for the endless headlines, Brooklyn insists he never worries about what people write. "Everyone is always going to say rubbish," he said. "I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun."

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... tensions between Nicola, Brooklyn and his famous parents remain sky high, with zero contact or attempts at reconciliation. We're told some family members are frustrated David and Victoria haven't stepped up or made any good-faith effort to mend things.

As we first reported in May ... Victoria felt Nicola stole her son and even caused drama at the couple's 2022 wedding by barging onto the dance floor during their first dance, leaving Nicola in tears.