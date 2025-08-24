David Beckham Grabs Victoria's Butt Cheek on Yacht, See Photos

David Beckham has got the world in the palm of his hand -- along with his wife Victoria's shapely a** -- while the two continue to sail around Europe on their yacht!

Check out new photos, obtained by TMZ ... which show the famous couple all over each other on their private yacht with their kiddos Romeo, Harper and Cruz, who also brought along his squeeze Jackie Apostel.

As you know, the Beckhams have been vacationing on their fancy boat all week on the Amalfi Coast of Italy — and having some real fun in the sweltering sun.

In fact, the last time we caught up with them was just a few days ago when Cruz was snapped in a tight Speedo shoving his package in Jackie's smiling face.

Now, we're seeing some major PDA between David and Victoria on the ship's deck. The ex-soccer star and the former Spice Girl first embrace in a warm hug, and then David grabs one of Victoria's butt cheeks. Victoria seems totally into his touch ... because she places her hand over his.

The pair also appear to be putting on a united front in their ongoing drama with their eldest son, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, which has spilled out into the media.