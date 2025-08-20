Cruz Beckham Goes Balls to the Wall, Shoves His Package in GF's Face on Camera
Cruz Beckham Makes Ballsy Move With GF On Yacht ... Size Matters!
Cruz Beckham’s gunning for dad’s 'Golden Balls' title -- flashing his own family jewels to his GF ... who looked absolutely over the moon about it!
You gotta see the pics -- Cruz turned his Amalfi Coast, Italy yacht trip into an R-rated peep show Wednesday ... rocking a teeny blue Speedo, bulge front and center for GF Jackie Apostel, who wasn’t shy about yanking him even closer with a handful of Beckham bum for good measure.
Jackie was literally gazing up at Cruz aboard the Bulge Voyage, inching closer and closer -- basically setting the stage for the racy moment everyone thought was about to go down.
But turns out, it was more giggles than grinding -- Cruz cracked up and his 29-year-old GF threw her head back laughing too ... so looks like they’ll be saving the real action for the bedroom.
But can’t really blame 'em for mixing it up -- after weeks of sunbathing, tanning, and living the sea life, Cruz and Jackie clearly just felt like adding a little extra spice to the yacht menu.
Let’s just say ... Amalfi isn’t the only thing leaving them breathless.😉