Nicola Peltz's Friend Blasts the Beckhams in Fiery Instagram Comment

Nicola Peltz's inner circle is coming out swinging in the middle of her ongoing rift with the Beckham family -- and they're not holding back.

Rebecca Faria, a longtime friend of Nicola's, left a blistering comment on Instagram defending the actress, accusing the Beckhams of being "toxic" and trying to control the narrative. "I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away," Rebecca wrote.

"Everyone's been kissing the Beckhams' ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn't care less about their fame or money! The moment they couldn't control everything, they lost it and started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye," Faria wrote.

Rebecca went on to say she's "known [Nicola] for years; she's genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world," before taking aim at the family dynamic Brooklyn grew up in. "Brooklyn is a grown man who can defend himself just fine! If he walked away, it's because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in."

An Instagram user also defended Nicola -- suggesting it may have been Brooklyn's decision not to involve his parents, writing, "Why is it assumed that she made the decision to exclude them? ... If he really wanted his parents there, they would be." Brooklyn liked the comment.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... tensions between Nicola, Brooklyn, and his famous parents remain high, with zero contact or reconciliation attempts. We're told some family members are disappointed and frustrated Brooklyn's parents haven't acted like adults or made any good faith effort to mend things with their child.

As we first reported in May ... sources told us Victoria felt Nicola stole her son from her -- and even stirred the pot by interrupting their first dance as a couple at their 2022 wedding by running up to the dance floor and basically pushing Nicola away. Our sources told us this left Nicola in tears.