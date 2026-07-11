Brooklyn Beckham Reportedly Skips Sister Harper's 15th Birthday

Harper Beckham may have wanted the gift of her brother Brooklyn Beckham's presence on her birthday ... but he reportedly didn't oblige.

Page Six obtained photos of HB's 15th birthday party on Friday at an Italian joint in West Palm Beach ... which showed Harper with David and Victoria Beckham, her brothers Romeo and Cruz and their respective GFs -- Kim Turnbull and Jackie Apostel.

Missing from that gathering, obviously, were Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

As you know ... the two are still on the outs with the Beckham family -- even after Harper reportedly showed up at their door hoping to reconcile.

No one answered -- the pair were out at the time. The failed attempt reportedly "gutted" Victoria.

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Around the same time of the failed reconciliation attempt, Brooklyn appeared in a World Cup-related ad where he seemingly shaded his family ... saying his non-attendance at the WC this year was "a long story."