Brooklyn Beckham's In-Laws Hit With Second Dog Attack Lawsuit

Brooklyn Beckham's billionaire in-laws should have taken stronger precautions after their family dog was accused of attacking a household worker ... at least according to the attorney representing its latest alleged victim.

Nelson and Claudia Peltz -- parents of Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham -- are now facing a second lawsuit involving Houdini, their pit bull gifted to them by Nicola.

Attorney Michael Steinger tells TMZ ... the first case should have put the couple on notice, saying ... "Everyone can understand a tragic first incident. A second attack raises a far more serious question: what changed after the first one?"

Steinger continued ... "When a dog has already bitten someone, owners are on notice that they have a responsibility to take every reasonable precaution to prevent it from happening again."

The new lawsuit -- first reported by Daily Mail -- was filed by Joy Ransom, a woman who claims she was lawfully inside the Peltz's Palm Beach estate wrapping holiday gifts when Houdini attacked her without provocation.

Joy alleges the dog was still allowed to roam the home while staffers were working ... despite already being at the center of a lawsuit brought by a former housekeeper.

According to that earlier case, the housekeeper claimed Houdini repeatedly lunged at her while she worked at the estate ... causing her to fall and suffer injuries. The Peltzes denied negligence and disputed that she ever came into physical contact with the dog -- the case was settled confidentially.

Steinger maintains that Houdini's alleged history gave the Peltzes a responsibility to take "every reasonable precaution" to prevent another incident ... arguing the new case suggests those measures either weren't taken or weren't enough.