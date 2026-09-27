2026 MTV VMAs: All The Best Of The Arrivals

Stars are pouring into the 2026 MTV VMAs ... Paris Hilton looked hotter than ever ... dressed head to toe in silver like the iconic Moon Person trophy as she joined Lisa and Tyla on the carpet.

Chloe Bailey and Harry Jowsey were also among those posing for the cameras outside the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles ... but Lisa Rinna's eye-popping dress quickly stole the spotlight.

The "RHOBH" alum arrived in an ivory gown with a sculpted bust -- nipples and all -- along with a thigh-high slit, long train and fabric draped off one shoulder.

From music stars to reality TV favorites, the carpet is already serving up a little bit of everything.

Adam Lambert went all black in a massive cape that trailed behind him ... topping the look with a wild spiky headpiece for one of the carpet's most dramatic looks.

Plenty more stars are expected to roll through before the show begins ... with the gallery filling up as music's biggest names arrive.

The VMAs are back in L.A. for the first time since 2017, with Snoop Dogg hosting and Madonna set to open the show.