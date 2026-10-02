Tate McRae Wears See-Through Lace Top While Out With Hailey Bieber in Paris

Tate McRae pulled out her most stylish outfit during Paris Fashion Week ... sporting a sexy lace top in France's capital while hanging with Hailey Bieber.

The singer-songwriter wore the lacy number over a black bra ... and protected her eyes with dark shades. She added leather pants to the outfit.

Tate strode to her car, tall and proud ... while Hailey walked behind her in a black leather jacket and jeans -- keeping her face down as she passed photogs.

Like we said, PFW is in full swing ... it started on Monday, but the weekends always bring out the biggest celebs -- so keep an eye on TMZ to see the hottest looks from France.