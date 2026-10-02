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Tate McRae Wears See-Through Lace Top While Out With Hailey Bieber in Paris

Tate McRae Ooh La La ... Sports Hot Look With Hailey Bieber in Paris!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hailey Bieber with Tate McRae Rocking Sexy Lace Number in Paris
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Tate and Hailey In the City of Light and Lace Launch Gallery
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Tate McRae pulled out her most stylish outfit during Paris Fashion Week ... sporting a sexy lace top in France's capital while hanging with Hailey Bieber.

The singer-songwriter wore the lacy number over a black bra ... and protected her eyes with dark shades. She added leather pants to the outfit.

Tate strode to her car, tall and proud ... while Hailey walked behind her in a black leather jacket and jeans -- keeping her face down as she passed photogs.

Stars Spotted At Paris Fashion Week 2026
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Celebs Attend Paris Fashion Week Launch Gallery
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Like we said, PFW is in full swing ... it started on Monday, but the weekends always bring out the biggest celebs -- so keep an eye on TMZ to see the hottest looks from France.

Tate and Hailey might just be spectators during Paris Fashion Week ... but clearly, they're bringing their own style to the streets.

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