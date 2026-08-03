Lollapalooza 2026 Recap, See the Muddy Photos

Lollapalooza 2026 is officially in the books ... and Grant Park was absolutely buzzing from the first set to the final encore. Music fans took over Chicago for four days of big performances, surprise moments, and celebrity sightings.

Check out our gallery for all the best moments from Lollapalooza 2026!

The stages stayed busy all weekend with stars like JENNIE and Zara Larsson drawing in huge crowds! Sombr also surprised fans by bringing out 5 Seconds of Summer for a performance of “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry, while Aespa, Suki Waterhouse, and Audrey Hobert kept the momentum going with their own crowd-shaking sets.

Play video content Video: Women Mud Wrestle Before Sharing Kiss at Lollapalooza TikTok / @franswlrld

Of course, it wasn’t all smooth sailing ... muddy grounds became part of the experience after rain rolled through, but that didn't stop concertgoers from sticking it out.

Fans embraced the mess, powering through the mud to catch their favorite artists.