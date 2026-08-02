Lollapalooza Fans Mud Wrestle After Rain Soaks Grant Park

Forget the Mosh Pit, We Want the Mud Pit!!!

Lollapalooza turned into Muddypalooza this weekend ... with festivalgoers trading the mosh pit for a mud pit.

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The scene at Chicago's Grant Park looked less like a music festival and more like WrestleMania in a pigpen ... as fans squared up in ankle-deep sludge and threw down for a roaring crowd.

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Two shirtless dudes kicked off the filthy fight card ... grappling and rolling through the muck before a pair of women turned another patch of Grant Park into their own muddy main event during The Neighbourhood's set.

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Heavy rain soaked Grant Park on Friday and Saturday ... leaving behind huge puddles and enough mud to make Woodstock look like a spa day. Saturday's opening was also delayed until 3 PM, with some performances shortened or scrapped.

The skies are expected to stay dry for Sunday's finale ... though the grounds will still be a mess when Tate McRae and The xx close out the festival.