WNBA Swears Angel Reese & Paige Bueckers Bet Was A Joke

The WNBA is *attempting* to put out a fire they ignited ... after the league's own social media team posted video of hoop stars Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers seemingly making a $400 wager on a Dream-Wings Game -- before scrambling to delete it.

Addressing the viral controversy for the first time, the much-maligned league put out a statement insisting the whole thing was a joke that got out of hand.

"While the social media post was intended to be lighthearted, WNBA players are well aware of the league's policies prohibiting betting on WNBA games and receive training every year reinforcing those policies. We recognized that the post missed the mark, removed it shortly after it was published, and addressed the matter internally."

The league continued ... "We will also use this as an opportunity to reemphasize with the players involved that conversations about wagering on WNBA games, even when intended as a joke, can have negative consequences.”

Play video content Video: Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese Appear to Bet On Game in Now-Deleted Video

The now-deleted clip showed Reese holding a stack of cash during All-Star Weekend, trash-talking Bueckers about an upcoming game between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings ... before making a $400 wager on the contest.

Atlanta ended up winning a thriller, 82-81, behind a Reese double-double. After the game, Angel didn't exactly play it cool, joking she’d be hitting up Bueckers for Apple Pay.

She also posted “DUBS IN THE MF CHAT” on X, with the hashtag "cuatrocientos".

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