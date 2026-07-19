Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Trump Lead Celebrity Crowd at World Cup Final
FIFA World Cup Final A-Listers Turn Out for Soccer's Biggest Game
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Spain and Argentina are battling for World Cup glory ... but the stars in the stands are putting on a show of their own.
A ridiculous number of famous faces packed MetLife Stadium for Sunday's FIFA World Cup final -- so be sure to click through the gallery to see who scored the hottest ticket in town.
President Trump, Tom Cruise, and Mick Jagger were among the heavy hitters in attendance ... while Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner joined David and Victoria Beckham in turning the championship match into one massive celebrity hangout.
Post Malone and Swae Lee even got the party started with a pregame performance before the action kicked off on the field.
Seriously, good luck finding an empty seat -- or anyone who isn’t famous!