President Trump Will Attend World Cup Final Between Argentina And Spain

President Trump won't be tuning in to the FIFA World Cup Final from the White House family room ... POTUS will be in the building for the biggest sporting event on the planet!

Play video content Video: Karoline Leavitt Announces President Trump Will Attend World Cup Final

The Commander in Chief will be in New Jersey on Sunday for the highly anticipated clash between Argentina and Spain, which Karoline Leavitt confirmed from the Briefing Room podium on Thursday.

The W.H. Press Secretary said it was a "fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America's ability to host the world on the grandest stage."

It's unclear whether 45/47 called FIFA prez Gianni Infantino for the tickets. Of course, we know Trump has his phone number.

Sitting pitch-side isn't the only thing on DJT's FIFA agenda this weekend. He's heading to the area early ... for a World Cup event at his Trump Tower in Manhattan on Friday.

Trump has never been one to watch the biggest sporting events from afar. He’s long been a fixture ... and it's continued even after he was elected president.

POTUS has attended the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and a bunch of other big events.

Add World Cup to the list!