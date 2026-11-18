The Country Music Association Awards are celebrating a milestone year ... and some of the biggest country stars came out early to show off their best looks on the red carpet.

The 60th annual event is taking place Wednesday night, bringing out big stars in music ... with Taylor Swift showing up in a sunny yellow dress before her much-anticipated performance.

Ella Langley -- whose song "Choosin' Texas" and album "Dandelion" are expected to clean up at the show -- wore a saucy, nearly see-through gown ... while fellow country music star Lainey Wilson, who is also hosting the hit awards show, stunned in a feathery dress.

Attendees are involved in more than just music, too. Glen Powell -- who is foraying into country music for his new movie "The Comeback King" -- and Kristin Cavallari both looked as hot as ever while flashing their smiles before the show.

Kacey Musgraves made partying her business ... pulling up in a pantsuit with a flowery flair to it -- and she didn't feel the need to wear a shirt underneath.

If you don't know ... Ella Langley leads the CMA field with 9 nominations -- while Miranda Lambert has 7 and Musgraves has 5.