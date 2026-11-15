Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded Birthday: Jeff Bezos, Orlando Bloom & More Attend

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated getting one year older with a slew of his celebrity friends who showed up to his party ... and we have the pics!

In the photos ... Leo's pals can be seen arriving and leaving the Beverly Hills party Saturday night.

Among the attendees were longtime close friend Tobey Maguire, who donned his trademark cap ... as well as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In addition to Orlando Bloom making an appearance ... Leo's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" co-star Al Pacino arrived with his son's mom Noor Alfallah.

His fellow "Wolf of Wall Street" pack member Jonah Hill also arrived in a tracksuit, Ice Spice looked hot in a teal romper, and Elizabeth Banks stunned in a faux fur coat and leopard print skirt.