Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson Hit The Beach Before Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife's Wedding
Leo, Kate, Tobey, Courteney Cox Weddings In Hawaii Are All Sun and Fun
Celebrity beach bods were on full display in Hawaii over the weekend as Hollywood gathered for Tobey Maguire's ex-wife's wedding ... and Tobey and Leonardo DiCaprio took their shirts off.
Kate Hudson, Leo, Tobey, and more A-listers hit the beach Saturday for a little fun in the sun during the lavish wedding weekend at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort on Lanai.
Leo splashed around in the water with his boys ... flaunting his shirtless bod while enjoying the ocean waves.
And Kate wasn't the only one in an itty-bitty black bikini ... Courteney Cox stunned in her own black 2-piece as she went for a dip in the warm water.
As we previously reported, Tobey's ex Jennifer Meyer tied the knot with billionaire heir Geoff Ogunlesi in a star-studded ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai ... and the 'Spider-Man' star even officiated the wedding.
Check out our gallery to see all the celebs who made the trek to Lanai and cooled off in the rejuvenating Hawaiian waters.