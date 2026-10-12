Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson Hit The Beach Before Tobey Maguire's Ex-Wife's Wedding

Weddings In Hawaii Are All Sun and Fun

Celebrity beach bods were on full display in Hawaii over the weekend as Hollywood gathered for Tobey Maguire's ex-wife's wedding ... and Tobey and Leonardo DiCaprio took their shirts off.

Kate Hudson, Leo, Tobey, and more A-listers hit the beach Saturday for a little fun in the sun during the lavish wedding weekend at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort on Lanai.

Leo splashed around in the water with his boys ... flaunting his shirtless bod while enjoying the ocean waves.

And Kate wasn't the only one in an itty-bitty black bikini ... Courteney Cox stunned in her own black 2-piece as she went for a dip in the warm water.

As we previously reported, Tobey's ex Jennifer Meyer tied the knot with billionaire heir Geoff Ogunlesi in a star-studded ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai ... and the 'Spider-Man' star even officiated the wedding.