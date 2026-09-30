Bikini Babes In Daisy Dukes Guess Who!

We're just a couple of weeks out from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and this 2025 rookie definitely knows how to rock a runway ... and some short daisy dukes!

She's a Brazilian influencer and model with a large TikTok following. Her assets and good vibes earned her a spot as a rookie in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Oh, and since it's hump-day, we're just gonna leave this mid-week treat of her on the VS runway, right in your laps!