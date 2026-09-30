Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bikini Babes In Daisy Dukes Guess Who!

Guess Who Bikini Babes In Daisy Dukes

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bikini Babes In Daisy Dukes
Launch Gallery
Yeeehaw! Launch Gallery

We're just a couple of weeks out from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and this 2025 rookie definitely knows how to rock a runway ... and some short daisy dukes!

She's a Brazilian influencer and model with a large TikTok following. Her assets and good vibes earned her a spot as a rookie in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

0930-Gabi-Moura-VSFS-SUB
Getty

Oh, and since it's hump-day, we're just gonna leave this mid-week treat of her on the VS runway, right in your laps!

Can you guess who she is?!? Strut into the gallery for the reveal!

Related articles