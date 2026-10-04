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Famous Families and Their Halloween Costumes

Spooky Season Famous Families' Halloween Looks!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebrity Family Halloween Costumes
Launch Gallery
Celebrity Family Costumes Launch Gallery

Spooky season is officially underway, which means we're about to see celebs go all out as they get into the Halloween spirit!

The best part? Seeing all the famous families dressed up in perfectly coordinated costumes ... just look at Neymar Jr. with his family and JWoww with hers, all decked out!

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Come on ... how cute is this precious pic of Maluma and his daughter dressed as safari explorers?!?

And they're not the only ones ... plenty of celeb families love a good group costume for Halloween! Check out our gallery to see them all!

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