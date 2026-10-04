Famous Families and Their Halloween Costumes

Spooky season is officially underway, which means we're about to see celebs go all out as they get into the Halloween spirit!

The best part? Seeing all the famous families dressed up in perfectly coordinated costumes ... just look at Neymar Jr. with his family and JWoww with hers, all decked out!

Come on ... how cute is this precious pic of Maluma and his daughter dressed as safari explorers?!?