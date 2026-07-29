Universal's Halloween Horror Nights Honors Ozzy Osbourne with House

Prince of Darkness Lives On ... at Halloween Horror Nights

Ozzy Osbourne's legacy lives on in the most fitting way ... with a house in his memory at Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal made the announcement a year after the metal icon's death ... announcing the “Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness" houses are inspired by his prolific solo career. Universal says ... "Guests can anticipate a wild ride as they climb aboard the Crazy Train for a terrifying trip through his disturbing world of rock and roll."

The late legend's maze will be at both the Orlando and Hollywood locations ... joining a stacked lineup for the 2026 season.

The Prince of Darkness' house will be featured alongside mazes for "Sinners," the final season of "Stranger Things" and "Hellraiser."

This year, the original attractions in Orlando include "Oddfellow vs. Jack," "Cybergoria," "Madlands" and "Invasion: Alien Abduction." We'll also see the return of horror host H.R. Bloodengutz.

As you know, Ozzy died in July 2025, after battling Parkinson's disease ... but it's nice to see him immortalized for spooky season.