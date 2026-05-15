Jack Osbourne Says Celebs Should STFU When It Comes to Politics

Keep Your Politix To Yourself and STFU!!!

Play video content Video: Jack Osbourne Says Stars Should Stay Out of Politics TMZ.com

Jack Osbourne says celebrities should keep their mouths shut when it comes to politics ... telling TMZ DC entertainers should do two things ... entertain and STFU!!!

Charlie and Jacob got Jack and his mom, Sharon Osbourne, on Capitol Hill and asked them if they were political.

Jack went off ... telling TMZ DC celebrities need to "make entertainment, entertain the people and shut the f*** up."

We asked Jack if celebs with big platforms and big opinions should use their voices to change hearts and minds ... and he told us those folks are in the wrong line of work.

Jack and Sharon were on Capitol Hill because Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz entered Ozzy Osbourne's biography into the Congressional Record ... and they told us Ozzy would have been honored by the gesture.