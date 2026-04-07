Sharon Osbourne Gives Update on How She's Doing After Listing Ozzy L.A. Home
Sharon Osbourne I'm Feeling Good Moving On From Ozzy Home
Sharon Osbourne’s had a brutal year after losing Ozzy Osbourne ... but she’s clearly picking herself back up -- at least judging by our latest run-in.
We caught Sharon out in Melrose Place Monday evening, and she was in surprisingly good spirits ... telling us she’s feeling good and just back in L.A. for a visit. Timing checks out too, considering she recently listed the home she shared with Ozzy for a cool $17 million.
Sharon was all smiles and polite vibes, assuring us the family’s doing well and everything’s on track -- before hopping into her car and heading off.
Bottom line, she’s trying to move forward. News just broke she’s selling their Hancock Park estate -- the place she and Ozzy bought together back in 2015.
As we reported, Ozzy died last summer, just weeks after his final show in Birmingham, UK. His death was determined to be due to a heart attack, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease listed as contributing factors.