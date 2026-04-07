Sharon Osbourne Gives Update on How She's Doing After Listing Ozzy L.A. Home

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Sharon Osbourne’s had a brutal year after losing Ozzy Osbourne ... but she’s clearly picking herself back up -- at least judging by our latest run-in.

We caught Sharon out in Melrose Place Monday evening, and she was in surprisingly good spirits ... telling us she’s feeling good and just back in L.A. for a visit. Timing checks out too, considering she recently listed the home she shared with Ozzy for a cool $17 million.

Sharon was all smiles and polite vibes, assuring us the family’s doing well and everything’s on track -- before hopping into her car and heading off.

Bottom line, she’s trying to move forward. News just broke she’s selling their Hancock Park estate -- the place she and Ozzy bought together back in 2015.