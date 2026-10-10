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Sexy Stars In Disney Halloween Costumes

NSFW Disney Costumes See the Steamy Halloween Fits!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sexy Stars Decked Out In Disney Costumes
Launch Gallery
Cool Costume! Launch Gallery

Disney costumes are a hit every Halloween ... but these celebs aren't your average trick-or-treaters.

Hollywood leaned into the sex appeal for these sexy costumes ... with Alix Earle stunning as a nearly-naked Cinderella, Francesca Farago going as a scantily-clad Buzz Lightyear, and Teala Dunn showing off a little leg as Princess Tiana.

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And how could we forget about Lindsey Pelas bustin' out of her teeny tiny Tinkerbell costume?!

Lucky for you, there's plenty more where that came from! Check out our gallery for more!

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