Sexy Stars In Disney Halloween Costumes

Disney costumes are a hit every Halloween ... but these celebs aren't your average trick-or-treaters.

Hollywood leaned into the sex appeal for these sexy costumes ... with Alix Earle stunning as a nearly-naked Cinderella, Francesca Farago going as a scantily-clad Buzz Lightyear, and Teala Dunn showing off a little leg as Princess Tiana.

And how could we forget about Lindsey Pelas bustin' out of her teeny tiny Tinkerbell costume?!