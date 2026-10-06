Sophie Silva Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Over-The-Top Costumes

Sophie Silva is going all out for spooky season ... slipping into a lineup of wild costumes that are anything but subtle.

The social media star has been showing off a whole closet of eye-popping looks ... rocking everything from Poison Ivy and Alice in Wonderland to Spider-Man, Jack Sparrow and Starfire.

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Sophie’s also been hyping up her 31 days of Halloween run ... proving there’s apparently no theme she won’t turn into a thirst trap.

She definitely isn't settling for one costume this year ... she's serving enough Halloween heat to last the whole month.