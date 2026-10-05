Guess The Country Star In The Tiny Yellow Bikini
Guess Who Babe In tiny yellow Bikini
Published
Got a case of the Monday blues? ... we got you covered. Can you guess which record breaking country star is showing off her toned bod?!
This country singer recently set the record for longest running song on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is currently on tour after releasing her sophomore album "Dandelion."
Hit the gallery to see which country gall is sporting the yellow bikini ... yee-haw!!!