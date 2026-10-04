Sexy Stars Heat Up Spooky Season in Orange Swimwear

Spooky season is creeping in ... and these celebs are turning up the heat in orange swimwear!

Kylie Jenner, Chris Appleton, and "Selling Sunset" star Emma Hernan are bringing the pumpkin spice poolside ... rocking barely-there orange looks and showing plenty of skin.

Alix Earle brought the influencer heat in a tiny orange bikini ... showing off her killer curves and soaking up some serious sun.

And Emily Ratajkowski went full cowgirl in her orange suit ... topping the barely-there look with a cowboy hat and plenty of skin.