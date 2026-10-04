Sunday Slay: Adéla's Hot Shots Almost As Hot As 'Nicole Kidman'

Spooky Season is here, so we're spotlighting the heck out of this pink-haired hottie who SLAYS!

At this point, if you don’t know Slovak pop girl Adéla, you’ve definitely heard “Nicole Kidman” taking over your For You Page ...

The 22-year-old’s hit song “Nicole Kidman” has climbed to the very top on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart and has more than 75 million streams.

On TikTok alone, it's been used in more than 1.5 million posts ... The people have spoken, and the numbers do not lie!

Aside from her musical skills, Adéla has been turning heads with her unapologetically sexy style. Exhibit A: a busty blue sparkly top 🔥

And, of course, a lil' black bikini poolside is never a bad idea -- especially when you're serving effortless, sun-soaked main character energy like this gorgeous gal!