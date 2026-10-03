Michael Strahan Struts In The Big Apple, Look Back At It!
Michael Strahan Struts In The Big Apple Look Back At It!
Published
Grab your sneaks and work your way to Mr. Michael Strahan struttin' his stuff in New York City earlier this week ... Can you score the minor switches made to these two photos?!
The hot zaddy looked back at the camera with a firm grip on a cup of joe ... Good thing there’s an officer on the play, 'cuz Strahan’s sexiness should be illegal. 🥵
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Michael Strahan photos!