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September 2026 Hot Shots: Sexy Summer Stars Go Out With A Bang

September 2026 Hot Shots Sexy Summer Stars Go Out With A Bang 🥵

By TMZ Staff
Published
September 2026 Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
September 2026 Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Summer days and bikini baes are rounding out with sexy stars like Dua Lipa, Tammy Hembrow, and Mia Khalifa taking their curves to the gram for one last shameless summer selfie!

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Check out the gallery -- The Kardashian-Jenner gals kept the temps hot n' bothered, with Kylie sporting a sports bra that kept the girls locked n' loaded for a workout, and Khloe snagged just one of her perfect angles.

The seasons may be changing, but we can count on celebrities flaunting their spooky-hot looks as temperatures cool down ... Stay tuned 😜

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