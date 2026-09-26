Snoop Dogg Hosting MTV VMAs, Find The Sneaky Switches

What's up y'all?! Happy Saturday! It's the Snoop D-O-Double-G, gearing up to host this year's MTV Video Music Awards. Can you track down the sneaky switches made to these two images?!

Here's Snoop performing back at the 2022 VMAs, rockin' a dope 'fit on stage and throwin' up some hand gestures.

While we wait for his 2026 VMAs look, slide into the gallery and put your skills to the test!