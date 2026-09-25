25 Years Later: Britney Spears 2001 VMA's Still Lives Rent-Free In Our Heads

The MTV Video Music Awards is goin' down on Sunday, and before we bust out this year's hottest stars in music, we're taking a trip back to 2001, when Britney Spears famously hit the stage with a very ssspecial guest.

Check out the gallery -- Before she even took center stage, the spotlight was all on Brit, who showed up looking fine, fierce and freakishly-hot in a revealing sheer dress, leaving little to the imagination.

What was considered super racy back then is now just sexy and lacy. Britney was ahead of her time, setting the trend for a generation.

The then 19-year-old was at the top of her game -- topping the music charts, and casually snagging behind-the-scenes shots with her man Justin Timberlake and fellow pop star Jennifer Lopez.

As for her iconic performance, Spears clawed her way out of a lion's cage as "I'm a Slave 4 U" blasted through the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City.

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The show continued to heat up with a stellar dance routine topped off with a real-life giant yellow snake wrapped around her synched bod.