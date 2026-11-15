Oak Ridge Boys Bass Singer Richard Sterban Dead at 83

Richard Sterban -- the Grammy-winning bass singer of the Oak Ridge Boys whose iconic voice was featured on their 1981 hit "Elvira" -- has died.

Sterban died Saturday of complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after a cancer diagnosis ... the Oak Ridge Boys and his family shared in a statement.

You may know Sterban best for crooning "oom poppa mow mow" on "Elvira" ... but Sterban's musical journey is also full of rock and country legends.

Not only did he sing backup for Elvis Presley's concerts at Madison Square Garden and in Las Vegas ... he and the rest of the Oak Ridge Boys also toured with Johnny Cash.

Sterban was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015 ... and also became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2011.

The Oak Ridge Boys also sang for five U.S. presidents over the years ... and performed at President George H.W. Bush's funeral in December 2018.

Sterban was 83.