Former Police Officer to Be Castrated After Child Rape Conviction in Louisiana

D.A. Vows To 'Take His Manhood' After Child Rape Conviction

Louisiana doesn't mess around when it comes to sex offenders ... a district judge has ordered a child rapist to be chemically castrated!

The rapist -- identified as 31-year-old Kedreyon K. Williams -- was convicted by a trial jury of rape of juveniles, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and possession of pornography involving juveniles. The jury took just 30 minutes to find Williams -- a former cop and volunteer firefighter -- guilty on all counts.

Because Williams was convicted of rape, prosecutors argued that he should face a mandatory life sentence and be physically castrated.

Tony Clayton — Louisiana's 18th Judicial District Attorney — called Williams a "child predator" who deserves to be chemically castrated as "another layer of punishment for these horrendous crimes."

Clayton added ... "If a man takes sexual advantage of a child, then we will take his manhood!"

At sentencing, District Judge Kevin Kimball agreed with Clayton and ordered the castration, saying Williams committed the worst case of child rape he's ever seen. Kimball also sentenced Williams to life in prison.