Cornell University Facing Claims School Ignored Another Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Cornell University is under fire for an alleged sexual assault case filed a few years ago ... which has now drawn renewed attention a little less than 2 months after Jane Doe's lawsuit against the Chi Phi frat bros.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a lawsuit from 2023 has come to light, in which 2 female students allege a male student was able to commit "heinous sexual and physical assaults, rapes, sodomy, abuse, assault, and battery" on them ... and they claim the school "failed to properly investigate" reports of sexual misconduct about him and protect their students.

The court docs name the alleged sexual assaulter as Esat Braveboy.

The lawsuit says students had reported his alleged sexual misconduct and filed Title IX complaints ... but the Ivy League school continued to allow him to commit acts of sexual abuse against them and others.

According to the filing, "at least five - ten others" were allegedly abused by Braveboy, and "it is believed that many more were abused but have yet to come forward."

Braveboy denied the allegations in court filings.

This comes on the heels of Jane Doe's civil lawsuit against 7 frat bros -- Matthew Ingalls, Jonathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar -- who she alleges gang raped her in 2024.