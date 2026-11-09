Bronny James Roasts Pistons Fan, Mocks Her Bank Account, Cardio, In Heated Altercation

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Bronny James didn't get off the bench in Detroit Sunday night ... but he was still part of the most viral moment of the game, mocking a courtside Pistons fan who was then thrown out of the arena.

The heckler picked the wrong guy ... and the wrong night.

It's unclear what the fan, a woman practically sitting courtside beside the Lakers bench, said to set Bronny off. Whatever it was, LeBron's son fired back with two questions.

"Can you run a mile?" he asked ... before following up by asking how much money she makes a year.

Bronny, by the way, is pulling in $2.3 million this season.

It got heated enough that Lakers staffers had to hold the 22-year-old back. The fan didn't stick around much longer, either. Security escorted her out of the building moments later.

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It's the second time in three games a fan has been tossed from a Lakers game. On Wednesday in Sacramento, a fan got the boot for aggressively throwing the ball at official Chelisa Painter, and Luka Doncic confronted him over it.

This also isn't Bronny's first run-in with a heckler. Back in March 2025 against the Nuggets, a fan yelled "we own your father," and Bronny hit him with ... "Your chain fake."

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As for the actual game, the Lakers beat the Pistons 121-116 without Luka, who sat with lower back tightness. Austin Reaves dropped 43 ... and had his own viral moment with a Pistons fan, though that guy got to stay.

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