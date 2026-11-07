LeBron James: Man Arrested for Stalking on L.A. Property, Said He Believes He's His Son

A man was arrested for stalking after allegedly being seen on LeBron James' Los Angeles property and wildly claiming to believe that he's the 76er's son ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … security called the cops around 9 PM Friday night after catching a male suspect on the property on one of their security cameras.

After the LAPD showed up ... they arrested the alleged suspect for stalking.

Oddly enough ... the suspect claimed to believe he is LeBron's son during his chat with cops.

Thankfully, LeBron wasn't home at the time ... as LBJ was playing with the 76ers against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.