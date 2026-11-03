LeBron James Sips Wine Out of Fan's Cup During NBA Game, on Video

Play video content Video: LeBron James Takes a Timeout for Some Courtside Vino!!! Instagram/@hi.madison

LeBron James' 76ers decimated the Chicago Bulls on Monday ... so much so that he even had time for a mid-game glass of red ... and his wine-sipping moment is on video!!!

The NBA legend ran the floor and ended up behind the basket at one point during the game ... and he grabbed a fan to keep from barreling through him.

LeBron kept him upright ... then grabbed his cup of wine, sniffed, and took a sip.

The King seemed to approve ... before running back down the floor with his teammates.

As we said, this was an easy win for Philadelphia ... they beat Chicago 126-107 to improve to 7-1 on the season -- so clearly LeBron wasn't putting the squad in any danger by stopping for a sip. He scored 15 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and added 9 assists in the blowout.

Reporters caught up with the fan -- a man named Troy Clemens -- after the game ... and he didn't sound too starstruck by the whole incident.

Troy says LeBron's just a man like any other ... so he didn't think to hold onto the cup. He adds he's happy the basketball star is helping the team win ... but he's clearly not LeBron crazy.