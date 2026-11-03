Soccer Player Jesus de Miguel Dies After Clash W/ Goalie, Police Investigating

Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel tragically died the day after a violent on-field collision with the opposing goalkeeper ... and now authorities in Spain have launched an investigation.

He was only 30.

The deadly play occurred Monday in a game between second-division CD Tenerife and FC Andorra at Tenerife's Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López. The contest was tied 2-2 deep in the second-half stoppage time.

De Miguel was chasing a long ball when Andorra keeper Jesús Owono charged out of his box -- all the way to midfield -- and slammed into Jesús, who immediately dropped to his knees, clutching his torso, before falling back, appearing motionless.

Owono, who was given a red card, started walking off the field, but turned around and joined players from both teams who rushed to check on De Miguel when it became clear he was seriously hurt.

The match was called off, with both sides saying they were in no state to keep playing.

De Miguel was rushed to the ICU at a local hospital, where the club initially said he was in serious but stable condition. However, early Tuesday, Tenerife said he'd taken a turn for the worse ... and he died at 8 AM local time. The club said he suffered cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday, Spain's National Police confirmed they'd launched a probe.

As of now, nobody has been charged, and the investigation could ultimately just be a formality.

According to the High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands, any death without a clear natural cause has to be investigated to establish exactly what happened.

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De Miguel's family thanked supporters and requested privacy.

Andorra -- owned by former Barcelona star Gerard Piqué -- sent its condolences, and tributes poured in from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man United, Liverpool, and his former clubs. Kylian Mbappé said there were "no words."

UEFA is holding a moment of silence at its matches this week, and Spain's federation postponed Tuesday's cup games.

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Meanwhile, a sixth-tier player named Michael Owono posted on his socials that he's being mistaken for the goalie and has received death threats over people confusing him with Jesús Owono.

The Madrid native came up through Leganés' youth system and spent more than a decade grinding his way up Spain's lower divisions. His goals helped push Castellón and then Tenerife into the second tier.