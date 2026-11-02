Michael Wilbon Taking 'Indefinite Leave' From ESPN For 'Multiple Health Issues'

Michael Wilbon is suddenly stepping away from ESPN after two and half decades at the network to deal with "multiple health issues" ... and while he didn't specify the nature of the issues, he made it clear what they're not.

The 67-year-old "PTI" co-host announced the news in a statement to social media on Monday ... and in true form, he put it in sports terms.

"This isn't retirement, but it is a trip to the injured list," Wilbon wrote. "Hopefully not an extended one."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

He's stepping away from both "Pardon the Interruption" as well as his NBA duties for ESPN and ABC.

Wilbon made it crystal clear these are health issues, and not ones related to alcohol or gambling. He even joked he isn't swearing off his now-and then Kir Royale ... while calling the rise of sports betting something he finds "loathsome."

Wilbon also owned up to waiting too long to make the move, despite doctors and people close to him -- Tony Kornheiser included -- seeing worrisome signs in recent years and begging him to take time off sooner. He didn't listen until now.

As one close friend put it to him, "the bill has come due."

Wilbon noted that he's loved sparring with Tony every day for a quarter of a century! He doesn't know how this will play out, but says the goal is to come back feeling much better.

And ESPN is in his corner.

Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said Wilbon has the network's full support, and he's looking forward to welcoming him back whenever he's ready.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Wilbon made his name at the Washington Post, where he started in 1980, before launching "PTI" with Kornheiser in October 2001. The show just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

The news hits less than a week after Ernie Johnson announced this season will be his last hosting "Inside the NBA" on ESPN ... as now a second voice sports fans listened to for decades steps away, at least for the moment.