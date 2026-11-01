Halloween Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 9 Injured at Alabama College Football Game

A tragic shooting in Alabama on Halloween left one person dead and 9 others injured after a football game -- one person has been detained as cops continue to investigate.

Police say the violence erupted Saturday night outside Legion Field in Birmingham following the Magic City Classic -- one of the biggest events in HBCU sports ... pitting historic rivals Alabama State and Alabama A&M against each other.

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett held a press conference in which he confirmed the fatality ... with the current injury count at 9.

Pickett also said one person is being questioned at Birmingham Police Headquarters. No charges have been filed at this time.