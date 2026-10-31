Spirit Halloween Store Shooting in Fairfield, California Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured

At least 1 gunman shot up a Halloween store in California on Friday, killing 1 person and injuring 6 others, with 3 in critical condition, according to police.

Cops say the incident took place on Friday night at the Spirit Halloween Store in the Solano Town Center in Fairfield, California.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled and are still at large. No motive was released, and it was unclear if the store was targeted.