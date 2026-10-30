Ex-Disney World Mickey Mouse Impersonator Among Nearly 300 Busted in Child Predator Sting

Busted In Human Trafficking and Child Predator Sting With Nearly 300 Others

A former Disney World Mickey Mouse impersonator was among nearly 300 people busted by police in connection with a human trafficking and child-predator enforcement sting operation in Florida -- and Chris Hansen of "To Catch a Predator" fame participated in the takedown ... TMZ has learned.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that investigators from 7 agencies arrested 281 suspects in connection with a massive sting operation geared towards human trafficking and child-predator enforcement, including 24-year-old Collin Klaco -- the ex-Mickey Mouse imitator.

Play video content Video: Former Mickey Mouse Performer Arrested in Child Predator and Human Trafficking Sting

Cops say Klaco told officers he would slip into his Mickey Mouse costume to entertain kids at Disney World. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a press conference that Klaco spoke in a "spooky, high-pitched voice."

According to the sheriff, Klaco sent online messages to an undercover detective posing as a guardian for a 13-year-old boy. Klaco said he was interested in meeting the underage teen to engage in “wetting accidents, blowjobs, hand jobs, diaper changing time sex, potty training time blowjobs, getting bred, being diapered up, and being diaper changed.”

Police said Klaco then drove to a vacation home in Polk County, where undercover detectives were camped out waiting for him to arrive.

When Klaco pulled up to the location, he was immediately taken into custody by detectives, who also say they found diapers and wipes Klaco allegedly brought for the sexual encounter.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Chris Hansen popped out to interview Klaco and every others who got caught in the sting.

As you know, Hansen, played in the movie "PrimeTime" by Robert Pattinson, and his life's work taking down child sexual predators are the subject of the popular 2026 film.

Police say Klaco was booked in the Polk County jail for traveling to meet a minor, use of a computer to solicit a guardian, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and attempted lewd/lascivious battery on a minor.