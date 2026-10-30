Actor Richard Norton Was Warned About Peptide Dosage Before Tragic Death

Australian actor Richard Norton reportedly admitted to taking double his prescribed dose of peptides before his death ... despite a nurse warning him to cut back before things took a deadly turn.

According to a coroner's report obtained by People, Norton requested a replacement vial after claiming he'd broken his original ... and admitted he'd been doubling up on his injections.

The "Mad Max" actor had only recently started peptide therapy two weeks before his death to combat fatigue, shoulder pain and muscle loss ... and initially told his doctor the treatment was working.

He was given a replacement and two additional peptides ... but the nurse instructed him to stick to the prescribed amount.

Things took a tragic turn when Norton injected himself with a second dose one evening ... suddenly becoming hot and flushed before collapsing in front of his wife, Judy Green.

Green called for help and performed CPR until paramedics arrived ... but Norton suffered cardiac arrest and died at the hospital.

As TMZ previously reported ... Norton's March 2025 death at 75 was linked to the experimental peptide injections, which are not approved for human use by major regulators.

It's believed to be the first death in Australia linked to peptides.