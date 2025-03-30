Richard Norton, Hollywood Martial Artist to the Stars, Dead at 75

Richard Norton -- who trained A-list stars in martial arts including Ben Affleck, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson -- died over the weekend.

The industry legend died on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia according to his wife Judy Green. In her announcement of his death on Instagram, she wrote ... "I am numb and devastated, I have no words, I have lost my everything"

She continued ... "I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being" adding she's using this time to come to terms with his death.

The martial artist trained tons of Hollywood heavy hitters over the years including Ben Affleck and Charlie Hunnam for their roles in "Triple Frontier." He also trained Liam Neeson for "Backlight."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Richard himself appeared in many movies including "ABBA," "Mad Max: Fury Road," "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" and "Suicide Squad."

Richard was 75.