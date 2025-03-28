'Breaking Amish' Mama Mary Schmucker Dead at 65 After Cancer Battle

"Breaking Amish" star Mama Mary Schmucker has died after a battle with cancer ... TMZ has learned.

Mama Mary died Friday at her home in Pennsylvania, the result of cancer complications ... according to her son, Andrew Schmucker.

We're told Mama Mary was briefly hospitalized this week before passing away at her home. The cancer had spread over her body.

Her son says the rest of the family has been notified and he is currently heading to PA from his home in Arkansas.

Mama Mary was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022 and underwent surgery ... but a couple years later her daughter-in-law announced she was put into hospice care in November 2024.

She appeared on TLC's Amish reality shows "Breaking Amish" and "Return To Amish" ... alongside her son, Abe, and his wife, Rebecca.

Mama Mary was 65.