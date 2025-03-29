'Basic Instinct' Actor Denis Arndt Dead at 86

Denis Arndt -- a veteran actor best known for interrogating Sharon Stone in the most iconic "Basic Instinct" scene -- has died ... according to reports.

The actor passed away earlier this week at his home in Ashland, Oregon, his family announced in an obituary posted online.

His death was reportedly unexpected ... though the local Ashland News notes he suffered a stroke back in 2019 that he made a full recovery from. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Arndt landed his first role in "The Magical World of Disney" back in 1974 shortly after he finished serving in the Vietnam War. He appeared in numerous stage plays in the Pacific Northwest ... including completing more than a dozen seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.

Many will recognize Arndt for his role as Lieutenant Phil Walker in "Basic Instinct" ... one of the two cops interrogating Stone's Catherine Tramell when she uncrosses her legs -- revealing she's not wearing any underwear.

Arndt also had roles in "Columbo," "S.W.A.T.," "Undisputed," "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid," "Dolphin Tale 2," and "Metro."

Arndt's last major role came on Broadway ... where he starred in "Heisenberg" alongside Mary Louise Parker. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his work, but lost to Kevin Kline for his role in "Present Laughter."

Arndt was 86.